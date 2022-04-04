Urs Fischer: Lovers exhibit sheds light on emotions of love, life

The sensations and emotions of love and life, as well as the energy and forces that create and wear it down, inhabit "Urs Fischer: Lovers," the first solo exhibition in Mexico by Swiss plastics artist Urs Fischer.

A view of the work "Divided" (2016), within the visual artist's exhibition "Urs Fischer: Lovers," exhibited at the Museo Jumex in Mexico City, Mexico, March 31, 2022.

(EPA Photo)