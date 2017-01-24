Turkey's Central Bank raises upper band of interest rate corridor to 9.25 percent

The Turkish Central Bank raised the upper band of interest rate corridor (marginal funding rate) to 9.25 percent, and left the policy rate unchanged on Tuesday, in efforts to boost the Turkish lira.



The monetary policy committee of the bank said the overnight lending rate, which the rate banks use to borrow from the CBRT overnight, was being lifted to 9.25 percent from 8.5 percent, the second rate hike since November last year. The hike was in line with market expectations.

However, Turkey's overnight borrowing rate, under which banks lend or deposit money to the Central Bank, remained unchanged at 7.25 percent.

The one-week repo rate, known as policy rate, was also kept at 8 percent, the bank said.

In late liquidity window interest rates-between 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) and 5 p.m. (1400 GMT)-the borrowing rate was kept at zero percent and the lending rate was raised from 10 to 11 percent.

The bank said in a statement that recent data indicates a partial recovery in economic activity.

"Demand from European Union economies continues to contribute positively to exports, while domestic demand displays a weaker course. With the supportive measures and incentives provided recently, the recovery in economic activity is expected to continue at a moderate pace," the statement said.

"The committee assesses that the implementation of structural reforms would contribute to the potential growth significantly," it added.

"Aggregate demand" developments support disinflation, the bank said.

"Yet, excessive fluctuations in exchange rates since the previous meeting have increased the upside risks regarding the inflation outlook," it said.

The Turkish lira has lost more than 20 percent of its value against the greenback since last November.

"The significant rise in inflation is expected to continue in the short term due to lagged pass-through effects and the volatility in food prices. Accordingly, the committee decided to strengthen monetary tightening in order to contain deterioration in the inflation outlook," the bank also said.

The bank vowed that it would continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of its price stability objective.

The bank added that its future monetary policy decisions would depend on the inflation outlook.

"Inflation expectations, pricing behavior, and other factors affecting inflation will be closely monitored and, if needed, further monetary tightening will be delivered. Moreover, necessary liquidity measures will be taken in case of unhealthy pricing behavior in the foreign exchange market that cannot be justified by economic fundamentals," it said.

The move came after the bank refrained from holding its one-week repo auction for the ninth time in a row during the second day of trading on Tuesday.

The bank has been skipping the auction-where local banks borrow Turkish liras from the Central Bank-to stem the sharp decline in the lira's value against other currencies.

A repo auction has not been held since Jan. 12. The bank signaled it would keep skipping the practice until volatility in foreign exchange rates calms down.

After the hike, the lira fell 1 percent against the dollar from around 3.7360 to 3.7850.