Autumn color feast illumunates Türkiye's Domaniç Mountains

by Daily Sabah with AA Oct 25, 2022 5:58 pm +03 +03:00

In the Domaniç Mountains, located between the Turkish cities of Kütahya and Bursa, the autumn season makes itself known with its glorious colors.

The area is famed as being the land where the Ottoman Empire was founded and attracts the appreciation of nature lovers in autumn with the visual feast it presents, Kütahya, Türkiye, Oct. 25, 2022.

AA

The mountains are in demand with their oxygen richness, taking on a different beauty with the arrival of autumn.

AA

The number of people walking among the unique landscapes formed in autumn in the town of Kütahya, located in the inner Aegean and is 53% covered with forest, is increasing day by day.

AA

Niyazi Kurnaz, president of the New Routes Nature Walking Club ("Yeni Rotalar Doğa Yürüyüşleri Kulübü"), who participated in the autumn hiking event held in the region, said that they were happy to encounter beautiful and unique autumn landscapes.

AA

Stating that they hiked 13 kilometers (8.08 miles) with approximately 150 people, Kurnaz said: "Today we are in the Domaniç Mountains, where we experience the colors of autumn and the beautiful ambiance. Our expectation from the walk is to raise awareness and create a healthy individual and healthy society."

AA

Hikers walk through one of the tracks in the Domaniç Mountains.

AA

A feast of autumn colours.

AA

Trekking and photography enthusiasts prefer Domaniç, where the yellow tones of autumn are starting to be felt and visitors start to flock to the mountain.

AA

