Autumn color feast illumunates Türkiye's Domaniç Mountains

In the Domaniç Mountains, located between the Turkish cities of Kütahya and Bursa, the autumn season makes itself known with its glorious colors.
The area is famed as being the land where the Ottoman Empire was founded and attracts the appreciation of nature lovers in autumn with the visual feast it presents, Kütahya, Türkiye, Oct. 25, 2022.
Stating that they hiked 13 kilometers (8.08 miles) with approximately 150 people, Kurnaz said: "Today we are in the Domaniç Mountains, where we experience the colors of autumn and the beautiful ambiance. Our expectation from the walk is to raise awareness and create a healthy individual and healthy society."
