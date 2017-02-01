Turkey's exports surge 15 percent in January, reach $10.53 billion

Turkey's exports increased by 15 percent in January compared to the same month in 2016 and reached $10.53 billion, while the total exports in the 12-month period increased by 1.8 percent to reach $143.59 billion, the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) revealed on Wednesday.

Speaking at the conference held to announce the monthly exports performance, TIM Chairman Mehmet Büyükekşi said that the increase in January was the highest in 49 months in a row.

Büyükekşi said that the losses of exporters due to falling prices of export products was $126 million and losses due to the decreasing value of the Turkish lira were $302 million in January. If they had not occurred, the increase rate in January would have reached 19.6 percent.

