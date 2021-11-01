Daily Sabah logo

A look back at G-20 summit 2021 in Italy

by Agencies Nov 01, 2021 9:30 am +03 +03:00

U.S. President Joe Biden (bottom L), poses with other leaders for the family photo of the G-20 summit at the La Nuvola conference center, in Rome, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

(AP Photo)

(L-R) Indonesian President Joko Widodo, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a U.S.-hosted Supply Chain Summit held on the sidelines of the G-20 World Leaders Summit, Oct. 31, 2021.

(Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G-20 summit in Rome, Italy, Oct. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the start of the G-20 leaders summit at the convention center La Nuvola in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak with each other before the opening session of the G-20 leaders summit in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator protests during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his son and his visit to the Pope during a press conference at the La Nuvola conference center for the G-20 summit in Rome, Oct. 31, 2021.

(AP Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2nd L) throw a coin in the water at the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G-20 summit in Rome, Oct. 31, 2021.

(AP Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the family photo at the G-20 summit at the La Nuvola in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales is greeted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (L) as he arrives to attend a reception and dinner at The Quirinale Palace, Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden (L) speaks with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a group photo at the La Nuvola conference center for the G-20 summit in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A woman wearing a mask takes part in a protest against the G-20 of World Leaders Summit on Oct. 30, 2021, between the Pyramid of Cestius and Circo Massimo in Rome.

(AFP Photo)

(From 2nd L Rear) Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong; International Monetary Fund (FMI) Managing director, Kristalina Georgieva; Director General, World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi; French President Emmanuel Macron; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Director general, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu; President of the European Council Charles Michel and Japan's senior deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, Hiroshi Suzuki pose during a visit to the Trevi fountain on the sidelines of the G-20 of World Leaders Summit in central Rome, Oct. 31, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

