A look back at G-20 summit 2021 in Italy

U.S. President Joe Biden (bottom L), poses with other leaders for the family photo of the G-20 summit at the La Nuvola conference center, in Rome, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
(From 2nd L Rear) Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong; International Monetary Fund (FMI) Managing director, Kristalina Georgieva; Director General, World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi; French President Emmanuel Macron; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Director general, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu; President of the European Council Charles Michel and Japan's senior deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, Hiroshi Suzuki pose during a visit to the Trevi fountain on the sidelines of the G-20 of World Leaders Summit in central Rome, Oct. 31, 2021.
