An Azerbaijani energy company has confirmed there were no deaths or injuries at a gas pipeline explosion on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan's state-owned energy company SOCAR said the blast happened at the 1,000-millimeter-diameter gas pipeline at the Sangachal terminal about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the capital Baku.

The reason for the explosion was unknown, it added.

Security forces and fire teams were dispatched to the area.