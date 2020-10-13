Top diving spots in Turkey

Kaş, a seaside town in southwestern Turkey, fascinates diving enthusiasts with its clean, clear waters as well as its rich underwater flora and fauna. Dakota, a military aircraft at a depth of 20 meters, can be seen by one-star divers and the wreck lends a beautiful image underwater, creating the feeling of an airplane passing through the clouds.
Kaş has 42 diving points in the district, and 34 spots in the city center and eight in Kalkan Quarter. There are 17 diving schools in Kaş and 19 in Kalkan. Kaş and Kalkan host a total of nearly 100,000 dives per year. Read more here.
Antalya is a Turkish resort city with a yacht-filled Old Harbor and beaches flanked by large hotels. It is a great spot for those learning to dive as the province has many diving schools in the area and a variety of different dive sites to choose from. Read more here.
Mersin is a port city in southern Turkey on the Mediterranean coast. It’s a gateway to Tarsus, a nearby Christian pilgrimage destination where St. Paul’s Well commemorates the saint’s birthplace. The area has many bays and inlets where it's possible to view elements of past lives through lost artefacts.
The Gallipoli peninsula is located in the southern part of East Thrace, the European part of Turkey, with the Aegean Sea to the west and the Dardanelles strait to the east. As the site of a WWI battle between the English forces and their allies against the Turks, it attracts millions of tourists every year. Read more here.
Kuşadası is a beach resort town on Turkey’s western Aegean coast. It is one of the best places for scuba diving in Turkey with an A300 Airbus close to Davutlar, near Kusadasi. Read more here.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.