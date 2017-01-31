LNG stations to be established in Turkey

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has taken an important step after Turkey's first floating liquefied natural gas plant, a visionary project headed by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, was put into use in İzmir's Aliağa district. The EPDK decided to establish LNG stations following a regulatory amendment. Particularly in trucks and buses, the use of LNG, which is the application area, is being promoted to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and encourage environmentally friendly transportation.



In line with the board decision taken by the EPDK, the Natural Gas Market License Regulation will be amended. Wholesale license holders with LNG stations will be able to carry out the sale of LNG for use as fuel in road vehicles at the facilities they establish at a certain addresses. In this way, only license holders will be able to sell LNG at the facilities that are subject to their licenses. Other wholesale companies selling natural gas throughout the country are obliged to take separate licenses if they want to sell LNG used as fuel for road vehicles. The LNG, which is a field of application primarily in vehicles such as trucks and buses, is not used for small vehicles since it is not suitable for storage. With the new regulation, the use of natural gas will be extended and the emission of carbon dioxide will be reduced to promote environmentally friendly transportation.



Turkey's first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FRSU) unit under Etki Liman İşletmeleri Doğal Gaz İthalat ve Ticaret AŞ (Etki Port Operations Natural Gas Import and Trade, Inc.) with a total investment of TL 330 million ($86.15 million), was completed in just six months.