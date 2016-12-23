Morocco had warned German intelligence twice about Berlin attacker, official says

Morocco had warned Germany twice about the risk posed by Anis Amri, the dead Tunisian suspect in the Berlin truck attack, a security official says.



The Moroccan government on September 19 and October 11 sent a warning to German intelligence about Amri's extremist leanings, the official added, on condition of anonymity.



"Correspondence from the Moroccan security agencies had a clear warning about the Tunisian man's desire to carry out a terrorist act," the official says.



German authorities say that the investigation into the attack, which saw a truck laden with steel plough through a Berlin Christmas market late Monday, will now focus on whether Amri had accomplices or a support network.



The attack has been claimed by Daesh. Its semi-official Amaaq news agency published a video on Friday purportedly showing Amri pledging allegiance to the group's leader.