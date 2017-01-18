Man slaps French presidential candidate Valls during campaign

Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls has been seen getting lightly slapped on the chin by a young man during a presidential campaign stop in the western region of Brittany.

A video posted on the website of local newspaper Le Telegramme Tuesday showed Valls emerging from a building to applause from a small group of people in the city of Lamballe.

Valls walks toward the crowd shaking hands. At one point, a young man wearing a purple sweatshirt is seen shaking the Socialist candidate's hand and then with the same hand, giving Valls a small slap on the lower face.

A bodyguard at the candidate's side immediately clamped the man to the ground.

French media outlets reported Wednesday that Valls will file a complaint against the assaulter.

The acquaintances of Valls described the assaulter as ''a young man who has far right, autonomist Breton political views.''

Valls resigned as prime minister last month to run in this month's Socialist presidential primary.