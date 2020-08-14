Protests engulf streets in Belarus after contested election

Alina Krus, 26, holds a poster at the place where a protester died amid the clashes in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 saying "It's my birthday today. I made a wish that no one gets killed. We are peaceful people. Enough with the violence, please." Krus says it is her first time protesting in the street -- she couldn't stay home and celebrate her birthday while so many people she knows got detained.

(AP Photo)