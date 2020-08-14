Protests engulf streets in Belarus after contested election

Alina Krus, 26, holds a poster at the place where a protester died amid the clashes in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 saying "It's my birthday today. I made a wish that no one gets killed. We are peaceful people. Enough with the violence, please." Krus says it is her first time protesting in the street -- she couldn't stay home and celebrate her birthday while so many people she knows got detained.
A woman wearing a face mask holds the former white-red-white flag of Belarus during a protest rally against police violence during recent rallies of opposition supporters, who accuse strongman Alexander Lukashenko of falsifying the polls in the presidential election, in Minsk on August 13, 2020.
An elderly man gestures as he talks with riot police officers in the capital of Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Heavy police cordons blocking Minsk's central squares and avenues didn't discourage demonstrators who again took to the streets chanting "Shame!" and "Long live Belarus!" as police moved quickly Tuesday to separate and disperse scattered groups of protesters in the capital, but new pockets of resistance kept mushrooming across downtown Minsk.
