Istanbul Recitals to host Alexei Volodin

Considered one of the best Russian pianists of his generation, Alexei Volodin will perform as part of the Istanbul Recitals on Jan. 14 at Sakıp Sabancı Museum's performance stage, the Seed. Volodin, who is appreciated by classical music lovers with the recitals he has given all over the world, continues to storm on the international classical music stage. Apart from the many international awards he has won, Volodin made a name for himself after he won the International Geza Competition in 2003 in Zurich. Born in 1977 in Leningrad, Volodin graduated from Moscow Conservatory, one of the most important hubs for the school of Russian classical music.



Following his graduation, the Russian pianist continued his musical studies at the International Piano Academy Lake Como in Italy. Paloma O'Shea International Piano Competition, which is organized by Albeniz Foundation, Australia International Piano Competition in 2000 and Ennio Porrino International Piano Competition in 2001 are among the many international awards that Volodin has won. The pianist, who gave critically-acclaimed performances and recitals from Japan to Norway, Egypt, the Netherlands, Switzerland and New York, has performed at the most prestigious concert halls in the world including Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Tonhalle in Zurich, Wigmore Hall in London, Lincoln Center in New York, Salle Pleyel in Paris, Palau de la Musica in Barcelona, Konzerthaus in Berlin, Alte Oper in Frankfurt, Herkulessaal in Munich, Konzerthaus in Vienna, La Scala in Milan, Sydney Opera House in Australia and Suntory Hall in Tokyo.



He also shared the stage with world-renowned orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Scala Philharmonic Orchestra, Japanese NHK Orchestra, Russian National Orchestra, Tokyo Symphonic Orchestra and France National Orchestra. Additionally, he had the privilege to share the stage with accomplished maestros such as Vladimir Ashkenazy, Valery Gergiev, Mikhail Pletnev, Carlo Rizzi, Lorin Maazel (1930-2014) and David Zinman. Volodin is also the exclusive artist of Steinway & Sons. This incredibly talented pianist will give the first concert of the Istanbul Recitals in 2017.



When: Jan. 14



Where: Sakıp Sabancı Museum the Seed, Istanbul