Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

23 of the world's most photographed landmarks

by DAILY SABAH Dec 24, 2020 1:33 pm +03 +03:00

Maiden's Tower, Turkey

Located in Istanbul is a small islet on one end of the Bosporus, Maiden's Tower was opened in 1725.

Taj Mahal, India

Located in India’s Agra, this monument was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his deceased wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1632.

Read more about it here.

Trevi Fountain, Italy

Located in Rome, the fountain has an impressive height of 26 meters (85 feet) and is almost 50 meters wide. Its construction took 30 years and ended in 1762.

Angkor Wat, Cambodia

The temple complex in Cambodia is considered to be the world’s largest religious complex, covering a whopping 162.6 hectares (401.8 acres) in total.

Tokyo Tower, Japan

This communication and observation tower in Tokyo stands at a height of 333 meters (1,093 feet) and was constructed in 1957-1958.

Borobudur, Indonesia

This Buddhist temple is located in Magelang and was built in the ninth century. It was restored in 1911.

Alhambra, Spain

This palace and fortress in Granada dates back to the 13th century and is adorned with intricate details on its walls, reflecting the Islamic influence in the region.

Big Ben, Britain

In actuality, Big Ben is the name of the Great Bell of the clock of the Palace of Westminster in London, but the name stuck. The clock toward, official known as Elizabeth Tower, is 96 meters (315 feet) high and was opened in 1859.

Colosseum, Italy

Italy’s most famous monument can be found in Rome. The amphitheater was the stage for gladiators who once fought for sport and was built in 70 A.D.

Great Wall of China, China

Over centuries, the Great Wall of China was expanded until it reached its total length of over 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles). The earliest construction is said to have begun in 771 B.C. while the newest part of the wall was finished in 1878.

Eiffel Tower, France

Located in Paris and with a height of 324 meters (1,063 feet), the Eiffel Tower catches the eye and is the No. 1 landmark of France.

Empire State Building, USA

Located in Manhattan in New York City, this 102-story building towers at a height of 443 meters (1,453 feet) and was built in 1930-1931.

Mount Fuji, Japan

This active volcano in the Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park has an impressive height of 2,776 meters (9,108 feet) and last erupted in 1707.

Louvre Pyramid, France

Located in the courtyard of the Louvre Palace in Paris, the pyramid has a height of 21 meters (69 feet) and is surrounded by three smaller pyramids. It serves as the main entrance to the Louvre Museum.

Christ the Redeemer, Brazil

With a stunning height of 38 meters (125 feet) overlooking Rio De Janeiro, the statue was built between 1922 and 1931.

Machu Picchu, Peru

The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru is located 2,100 meters (6,890 feet) above sea level. It was built during the Incan Empire in 1450. It received the title of UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983.

Niagara Falls, Canada

Niagara Falls actually consists of a group of three waterfalls located between Ontario, Canada and New York state, U.S.

Red Square, Russia

Located in Moscow, the square consists of the formal royal citadel and the official residence of the president of Russia.

Statue of Liberty, U.S.

With a stunning height of 93 meters (305 feet), this statue stands in the New York Harbor and was created between 1876 and 1886.

Sydney Opera House, Australia

This performance arts center located in Sydney Harbor was built between 1959 and 1973.

Sagrada Familia, Spain

The construction of this basilica in Barcelona started in 1882, but the structure was only recently opened to the public, in 2010.

Notre Dame Cathedral, France

This medieval Catholic cathedral in Paris was first opened in 1345. It suffered a severely damaging fire in April 2019.

St. Peter’s Basilica, Italy

This church in Vatican City has a height of 42 meters (138 feet) and was designed by several architects, including the legendary Michelangelo.

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.