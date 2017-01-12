Award-winning guitarist to perform for an Istanbul audience

Berlin-born guitarist Nora Buschmann will perform at Akbank Sanat's stage on Jan. 18. After receiving musical education at Franz Liszt Conservatory in Weimar and Cologne, Buschmann won many titles at international competitions. Thanks to her interaction with contemporary composers such as Carlo Domeniconi, Dusan Bogdanovic, Juan Falu, Carlos Moscardini and Paolo Bellinati, Buschmann manages to bring different musical traditions together in her performances.



The artist who frequently gives live performances in Europe and South America is also featured as a juror in guitar competitions and offers master classes to the students of the art of music. Buschmann offers regular guitar lessons at Rostock Music University and the Department of World Music at Dresden Hochschule für Musik "Carl Maria von Weber."



When: Jan. 18



Where: Akbank Sanat, Istanbul

