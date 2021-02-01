Russia: Thousands detained amid rallies for Navalny

Russian police detained thousands of protesters on Sunday as activists took to the streets across the country demanding the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Law enforcement officers detain a participant during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 31, 2021.
Despite authorities ramping up pressure on the opposition with arrests and criminal probes, Navalny aides have called for new nationwide demonstrations ahead of the opposition leader's trial set to start on Feb. 2.
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "Freedom for all political prisoners" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Jan. 31, 2021.
The first protests took place in the Far East, including the port city of Vladivostok where several dozen protesters gathered in the city's central square despite police closing it off ahead of the rally.
A law enforcement officer detains a woman during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 31, 2021.
Russian authorities have issued several warnings against participating in unauthorized rallies and threatened criminal charges against protesters. Navalny remains in jail.
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 31, 2021.
Last week, Russian police arrested more than 3,000 people as the Kremlin faces a revolt in regions with thousands of protesters demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
A woman stands with a child next to law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 31, 2021.
