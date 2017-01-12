Valeriy Sokolov to be accompanied by BİFO orchestra

Valeriy Sokolov, one of the leading violin virtuosos of the 21st century, comes to Istanbul to share the stage with Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BİFO) once again. Sokolov, who is known for the concert he gave with the symphonic orchestras of the French National, Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen Philharmonia, Cleveland, City of Birmingham and his collaborations with great maestros such as Ashkenazy, Zinman, Petrenko and Nelsons, graduated from Yehudi Menuhin School.



The artist claimed first place at the George Enescu International Violin Competition in 2005. Apart from his concerts and studio recordings, Sokolov also directs a chamber music festival in the Konstanz region where you can still experience German romanticism. BİFO and Sokolov will present a repertoire of Brahms and Bruckner's compositions and offer a magical night to classical music lovers in Istanbul.



When: Today



Where: Lütfi Kırdar Anadolu Auditorium, Istanbul

