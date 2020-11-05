Winter sports fun at Turkey's best ski destinations

Palandöken, Erzurum province, eastern Turkey.

Palandöken Ski Resort is considered one of the best places to go skiing in Turkey. Situated at almost 2,000 meters (6,560 feet) above sea level, the ski center is a place where you can hit the slopes for up to four months a year. With the capacity to accommodate 12,000 skiers at once, the center has 24 trails, which are among the longest and steepest in the world.