Winter sports fun at Turkey's best ski destinations

The ski center, which sits on a nearly 25-square-kilometer (9.6-square-mile) area, with its modern chairlifts and latest technology cable car system allows tourists to enjoy skiing in different spots with its 18 mechanical facilities that are 21,300 meters (69,880 miles) in length and can carry 25,500 people per hour.
The ski season starts in December and continues until April, offering ski lovers an opportunity to enjoy the Black Sea slopes for a longer period. The ski resort features two tracks with a total length of 2.8 kilometers (1.7 miles). The longest track length is 1.5 kilometers.
Around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the tourist hot spot Antalya, Saklıkent has four ski tracks operating from mid-December to the beginning of April. The resort sits on the peak of the Bey Mountains at an altitude of 2,400 meters (7,875 feet) and has a total of 45 villas with the capacity to host 250 guests.
Palandöken Ski Resort is considered one of the best places to go skiing in Turkey. Situated at almost 2,000 meters (6,560 feet) above sea level, the ski center is a place where you can hit the slopes for up to four months a year. With the capacity to accommodate 12,000 skiers at once, the center has 24 trails, which are among the longest and steepest in the world.
With crystal snow on its tracks, Sarıkamış is an ideal skiing destination surrounded by yellow pine forests that block the wind. The prime time to ski in Sarıkamış starts in December and lasts until April, making it the place with the longest open availability in Turkey.
With three chairlifts and ski runs spanning 12 kilometers (7 miles), the Sarıkamış Ski Center is not just for professional skiers, but it is equally enjoyable for those looking for a winter holiday with a historic atmosphere. Sarıkamış is also a perfect spot for skiing lessons for beginners.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.