Nu jazz musician to perform at Babylon

Australian musician Klaus Waldeck, one of the pioneers of Nu Jazz, is paying a visit to Istanbul to perform tonight at Babylon. Waldeck, whose interest in music was sparked during his childhood, found himself in the spotlight with the song "Aquarius" from his first-ever extended play "Northern Lights." With his project "Pressure Drop," the Australian artist had the chance to collaborate with the British acid-jazz band Incognito as well as Moby, Joy Malcolm and Brian Amos. He released his first studio album "Balance the Force" in 1998. Waldeck has managed to release seven studio albums in his short-professional career and recently released his latest studio album "Gran Paradiso." Famous for his references to popular love poems, Waldeck promises a night of good music for Istanbulites.



When: Today



Where: Babylon, Istanbul

