Emel Mathlouthi and Serkan Çağrı to perform together

Despite her songs being banned in her own country, Tunisia, where she was born in raised, Emel Mathlouthi has gained recognition and fame through social media and her live performances. A strong voice of the Arab world with her songs that harmonize South African rhythms with electronic music, Matlouthi will be sharing the stage with the world-renowned Turkish clarinet player, Serkan Çağrı, described by Giora Feidman who said "he started from the point I wanted to reach in clarinet playing." With Çağrı's sometimes melancholic and sometimes joyful melodies, Matlouthi's authentic voice will bring us a requiem for the yearning for peace in this geography. In addition, she will be giving hope to all of us with her upbeat songs.

When: Jan. 17

Where: CRR Concert Hall

