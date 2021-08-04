Lebanon marks anniversary of Beirut blast, still in ruins

Sunset view of "The Gesture", a 25-meter sculpture by Lebanese architect Nadim Karam to commemorate victims of last year's Beirut blast, at the capital's port in Lebanon, Aug. 2, 2021.
Banners reading "Here starts your end and our beginning" and "Hostages of a murderous state" hang on buildings damaged during last year's port blast, Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2021.
The victims' families are worried that justice will never be delivered while prominent human rights organizations are calling for the Lebanese officials blamed for the tragedy to be held responsible.
The top photo shows people standing at the main entrance of Saint George Hospital University Medical Center that was damaged by the Aug. 4 massive blast at Beirut's seaport, Lebanon, Aug. 6, 2020, and bottom photo shows people standing at the main entrance of Saint George Hospital University Medical Center, July 19, 2021. The hospital is located about 900 meters from a warehouse in Beirut port, where hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer, blew up a year ago, triggering one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.