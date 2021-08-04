Daily Sabah logo

Lebanon marks anniversary of Beirut blast, still in ruins

by Agencies Aug 04, 2021 1:12 pm +03 +03:00

A year after the monster blast in Beirut port, the Lebanese capital is still showing deep scars from the explosion that killed hundreds of people and left many more injured and homeless.

Sunset view of "The Gesture", a 25-meter sculpture by Lebanese architect Nadim Karam to commemorate victims of last year's Beirut blast, at the capital's port in Lebanon, Aug. 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Banners reading "Here starts your end and our beginning" and "Hostages of a murderous state" hang on buildings damaged during last year's port blast, Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2021.

The victims' families are worried that justice will never be delivered while prominent human rights organizations are calling for the Lebanese officials blamed for the tragedy to be held responsible.

(AFP Photo)

A general view shows the damaged grain silos at the port on Aug. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A combination picture shows the damage near the site of the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port, shot on August 5, 2020 and the same area after almost a year since the explosion, Beirut, Lebanon July 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A damaged restaurant in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut's port, shot on August 5, 2020, and the same restaurant almost a year since the explosion, Beirut, Lebanon July 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The grain silo that was damaged during Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut's port, shot on August 7, 2020 and the same area after almost a year since the blast, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The damage near the site of the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut's port, shot on August 5, 2020, and the same area a year after, Beirut, Lebanon, July 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A capsized ship at the site of the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, almost a year since the blast, Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People put white roses on portraits of victims of last year's Beirut port blast as the country marks the one year anniversary of the disaster, Aug. 4, 2021, Beirut, Lebanon.

(Reuters Photo)

A member of internal security lays flowers as he pays a tribute to the victims of last year's explosion, Port of Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The top photo shows people standing at the main entrance of Saint George Hospital University Medical Center that was damaged by the Aug. 4 massive blast at Beirut's seaport, Lebanon, Aug. 6, 2020, and bottom photo shows people standing at the main entrance of Saint George Hospital University Medical Center, July 19, 2021. The hospital is located about 900 meters from a warehouse in Beirut port, where hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer, blew up a year ago, triggering one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.

(AP Photo)

Damaged automobiles and scrap in the Port of Beirut in Beirut, Lebanon, on Monday, July 19, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Inside Beirut Port as Blast Anniversary Approaches

(Getty Images)

A woman walks past a devastated building at the Gemmayzeh area almost one year after the August 2020 massive port explosion, Beirut, Lebanon.

(Getty Images)

Strewn iron, tangled containers and destroyed cars lying at the devastated Beirut port grain silo, almost one year after the massive August 2020 port explosion, Beirut, Lebanon, July 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Zeina, mother of fireman Joe Noun, who was killed in the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast, holding the picture of her son as she takes part in a demonstration outside the building housing Lebanon's Interior Minister Ahmad Fahmi in Beirut, Lebanon, July 13, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement release white balloons to mark one year after a huge explosion in Beirut's port, at Ashrafieh area in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 3, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Ongoing construction work and daily life continue in the portside Karantina neighborhood, badly damaged during the blast, Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 3, 2021.

General view of the port and the blast epicenter on Aug. 3, 2021 in Beirut, Lebanon.

(Getty Images)

In this file combination of pictures created on August 5, 2020, UGC footage filmed from an office building shows a fireball exploding while smoke billows during a chemical explosion at the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut the previous day.

(AFP Photo)

A gavel monument symbolizing justice is seen in front of the damaged grain silos at Beirut port, Lebanon, on Aug. 4, 2021

(AFP Photo)

