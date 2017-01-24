İş Sanat to host flutist Emmanuel Pahud

Flute virtuoso Emmanuel Pahud, one of today's most sensational artists, will once again take the stage at İş Sanat today. Pahud, who became the principal flute of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra at the age of 22 and has performed with the most distinguished orchestras of the world as a soloist. In this concert, Pahud will be accompanied by Kammerakademie Potsdam, which has become one of rising chamber orchestras in Germany in recent years, draws attention with their stylistic interpretation.



When: Jan. 24, 8:30 p.m.



Where: İş Sanat Concert Hall