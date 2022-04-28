Daily Sabah logo

Muslims around the world mark Laylat al-Qadr

by agencies Apr 28, 2022 11:12 am +03 +03:00

Muslims pray at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslim's holiest nights, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A young Syrian Muslim reads the Holy Quran at a mosque to mark Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, on the 27th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

(Reuters Photo)

Muslims attend iftar and the Tarawih prayer at Islamic Culture Center Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims perform prayers at Fatih Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims attend iftar and the Tarawih prayer at Islamic Culture Center Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslim's holiest nights, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims gather at Haci Bayram Veli Mosque to perform prayer during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Ankara, Turkey, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims perform prayer at the Akdeniz University Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Antalya, Turkey, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims gather at Central Mosque to mark Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims gather at Berlin Sehitlik Mosque to perform prayer during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims pray at Sidi Okba Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Kairouan, Tunisia, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims pray at Sidi Okba Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Kairouan, Tunisia, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims perform prayer at Sayeda Sanhori Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Khartoum, Sudan, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A general view of Sharjah Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Emirate of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims perform prayer at Sharjah Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in the Emirate of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims attend prayer at Bergen Diyanet Mosque after iftar, the meal to break their daily fast, during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Cliffside Park town, in Bergen County, New Jersey, U.S., April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims gather at Hazrat Sultan Mosque to perform prayer during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, April 27, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Kazakhstan, Laylat al-Qadr was observed by Muslims at their homes for two years.

(AA Photo)

Muslims gather at Hazrat Sultan Mosque to perform prayer during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims attend prayer at the U.S. Diyanet Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Maryland, U.S., April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims attend prayer at the U.S. Diyanet Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Maryland, U.S., April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims pray at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Abu Dhabi, Unted Arab Emirates, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims pray at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslims attend the Tarawih prayer at Starodoganjska Mosque during Laylat al-Qadr, one of the Muslims' holiest nights in Podgorica, Montenegro, April 27, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Muslim worshippers pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Azhar Mosque in the Egyptian capital Cairo, April 27, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Palestinian devotees pray on Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan late, April 27, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Palestinian devotees pray during Laylat al-Qadr during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at Sayed al-Hashim Mosque in Gaza City, Palestine, April 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A worshipper offers coffee for worshippers praying during Laylat al-Qadr, also known as the Night of Power, at al Sayed Hashim mosque in Gaza City, Palestine, April 28, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Bosnian Muslim women pray as they gather at Gazi Husrev Bay's Mosque in Sarajevo to mark the 27th night of Ramadan called Laylat al-Qadr, or the "Night of Destiny," Sarajevo, Bosna-Herzegovina, April 27, 2022. The first verse of Islam's Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during the Laylat al-Qadr, which falls during an odd night in the last days of Ramadan. The night is considered by Muslims the holiest night of the year when rewards for acts of worship are multiplied to equal one thousand months.

(EPA Photo)

Iranian Shiite Muslim women pray during a religious ceremony during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Mosalah mosque in Tehran, Iran, April 21, 2022. Laylat al-Qadr (Arabic for Night of Destiny) is believed to be the night when the first verse of Islam's holy book, the Qoran, was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. The exact date is not known, but it is believed to be on an odd night of the last 10 nights of the holy month of Ramadan.

(EPA Photo)

Iraqi worshippers pray during Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Destiny, the night that the Prophet Muhammad began to receive the Quran, which falls within Ramadan’s final 10 days, at the shrine of cleric Sheikh Abdul Qadir al-Gailani in Baghdad, Iraq, April 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A Muslim boy takes part in evening prayers called Tarawih on Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Destiny, inside Amr Ibn El-Aas Mosque on the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in old Cairo, Egypt, May 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Iraqi worshippers pray during Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Destiny, the night that the Prophet Muhammad began to receive the Quran, which falls within Ramadan’s final 10 days, at the shrine of cleric Sheikh Abdul Qadir al-Gailani in Baghdad, Iraq, April 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in East Jerusalem's Old City, occupied Palestine, April 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

