Muslims around the world mark Laylat al-Qadr

Bosnian Muslim women pray as they gather at Gazi Husrev Bay's Mosque in Sarajevo to mark the 27th night of Ramadan called Laylat al-Qadr, or the "Night of Destiny," Sarajevo, Bosna-Herzegovina, April 27, 2022. The first verse of Islam's Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during the Laylat al-Qadr, which falls during an odd night in the last days of Ramadan. The night is considered by Muslims the holiest night of the year when rewards for acts of worship are multiplied to equal one thousand months.

(EPA Photo)