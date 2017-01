Turkish lira has hit a new record low against U.S. dollar at 3,6401 on Monday, two days after its previous record low at 3.60 that followed poor inflation data.

The TRY/USD parity rate was at 3.5630 level when markets started trading early in the day.

Currently, the parity rate is being traded at 3.62 level.

Euro also reached 3.82 against Turkish lira, climbing from 3.76 level early in the day.

Markets will be watching on the non-agricultural employment data which will be announced on Friday.