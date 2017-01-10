CBRT steps in as US dollar, euro extend gains on Turkish lira, reach new record highs

The Turkish lira decreased to new lows on Tuesday against the U.S. dollar and euro, which renewed their record highs at 3.7840 and 4.0081.

Previous records were set on Monday at 3.74 and 3.93 levels.

The Turkish lira's loss in value against U.S. dollar has reached six percent since Jan. 1, while the euro has posted gains near seven percent.

U.S. dollar's global strength is among the key factors triggering Turkish lira's losses.

International credit rating agency Moody's report, released on Monday, which predicted decreasing profits and increasing nonperforming loans for Turkish banks in 2017 was another factor dragging down the lira.

The ongoing heated debate over constitutional reform, including a switch to the presidential system, the continuation of security risks with terror attacks, and uncertainty over whether Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) would be able to use its interest card to stall the depreciation are other factors leading to the decrease in the lira's value.