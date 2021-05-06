Daily Sabah logo

Muslims around the globe observe holy month of Ramadan

by Agencies May 06, 2021 11:42 am +03 +03:00

During the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, millions of observant Muslims around the globe fast from dawn to dusk, abstaining from eating, drinking and smoking. Most Ramadan traditions are similar in different parts of the world, but some, primarily the foods and sweets popular during the holy month, differ depending on the region or country.

Muslims perform prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Naif Mosque in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

Vendors prepare traditional sweets at a street market during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Idlib, Syria, April 23, 2021.

Getty Images

A man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Shah Alam, Malaysia, April 29, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian man in the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem, April 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

Muslims perform prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Grand Mosque of Kufa, in Kufa, Iraq, May 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

Immigrants break their fast at iftar during the holy month of Ramadan, in Rome, Italy, April 30, 2021.

Getty Images

Troops loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government gather to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Abu Grein, Libya, April 29, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Muslim worshippers pray during the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Khaledi Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, April 30, 2021.

AFP Photo

Palestinian worshippers gather outside the Dome of the Rock in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, ahead of the third Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, April 30, 2021.

AFP Photo

Shiite Muslim female worshippers gather to pray near the Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala, Iraq, May 4, 2021.

AFP Photo

A Muslim reads verses of the Quran in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 4, 2021.

AP Photo

Leicester City's French defender Wesley Fofana (R) breaks his Ramadan fast during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, U.K., April 30, 2021.

AFP Photo

A worker makes a toffee-like traditional sweet cake called "dodol," one of the special Muslim holiday Ramadan delicacies, at a home factory in Cikarang, West Java, Indonesia, May 6, 2021.

AP Photo

A Muslim worshipper prays during the holy month of Ramadan, at the Grand Faisal Mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 3, 2021.

AP Photo

Nursing staff of Heliopolis hospital, which is serving as an isolation hospital for COVID-19 patients, have their iftar meal during the holy month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt, April 26, 2021.

Getty Images

A man from Algeria sells a special dessert known as "zalabia" and lemon juice at a pastry shop during the holy month of Ramadan in Boufarik, Algeria, April 15, 2021.

Getty Images

People shop for the upcoming Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, that marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, May 5, 2021.

AP Photo

Shiite worshipers read the Quran at the Grand Mosque of Kufa, in Kufa, Iraq, May 5, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Vendors prepare traditional juices at a street market during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Idlib, Syria, April 23, 2021.

Getty Images

People buy sweets as they shop ahead of the upcoming Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, that marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Sanaa, Yemen, May 2, 2021.

Getty Images

