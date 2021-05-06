Muslims around the globe observe holy month of Ramadan

During the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, millions of observant Muslims around the globe fast from dawn to dusk, abstaining from eating, drinking and smoking. Most Ramadan traditions are similar in different parts of the world, but some, primarily the foods and sweets popular during the holy month, differ depending on the region or country.

Muslims perform prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Naif Mosque in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021.

AFP Photo