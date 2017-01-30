Everyday forgetfulness and tips to end it

It is normal to forget certain things from time to time, but forgetfulness has become a worrisome problem in our age. Busy work pace, never-ending traffic and high stress factors cause urban people to struggle to focus on what they are doing. People forget the name of the person they have met just 10 minutes ago. Many of us sometimes forget the names of people we have seen many times or when you go out of the room to get something you forget what it was.



Similar situations make life harder and people start getting suspicious of themselves but this is not because they have started to become senile, instead it indicates that their brain is busy with other stuff. In other words, while your body might be determined to do something, your mind is busy with other things. You are lacking attention and this makes it hard to remember why you opened the door of the fridge. If your mind is busy when you are moving to get something it will not be able to record information and thereby, make it harder for you to recall information that has not been recorded.



Research in the U.S. has been conducted on techniques for improving memory. Complaints about the memories of approximately 18,000 people, who had a healthy diet and exercised, were recorded and analyzed. Memory improving techniques were explained to these people and they were asked to practice them. MR and PET scans of these volunteers who applied these techniques for only a week were taken. When the new scans were compared with the older ones, it was determined that the nerve cycles had changed and the complaints declined remarkably.



The human mind has evolved to be protected until old age, depending on the individual. If there are not neurological problems a healthy person will not have any issues with their memory until old age. In other words, forgetfulness is not part of getting old. There are few ways you can keep your memory in good condition. With simple methods you can forget less and remember more.



Know the place of your objects



Research indicates that we spend approximately 10 minutes remembering where we put key objects we have to carry with us each day such as keys, glasses, wallets, purses and mobile phones. Before you leave the house, stop and ask yourself if you have taken everything you need with you. The first step is to have an order! Know where you put objects listed above (at work, in your car and in your house). Thus, you will not have to look for them.



Spend 60 seconds focusing on new people you meet I'm sure many of you have a hard time recalling the name of a person you've recently met for the second time, which might cause trouble. Experts recommended that you "focus and frame" someone you've recently met for 60 seconds. "Focus" means focusing on the face of that person while letting go of everything in your surroundings. "Frame" means making a connection, finding a creative metaphor that will help evoke that person's name. For example, you've met someone named "Bahar" (Spring). When you focus on that person's face, think of a flower's name or something else that will recall spring and match it with the name. Scientists noted that this technique means cooperation between the hippocampus and the frontal lobe and thus helps carry information to the long-term memory.



Turn your experiences into stories



Let's say you've got a very busy day tomorrow and things you need to do to make a long list. Which one of these will you forget? You will not forget any with the right technique. Try to make up a story, but don't let it go for too long. Let's say you've got to buy eggs; you need stamps for your documents to be mailed and you need to drop your pants off at the dry cleaners, which you have been postponing for a long time. Imagine that you are holding a giant egg with a stamp on it. Unfortunately you couldn't hold it properly and you dropped it on your pants and now, you have a huge stain, which can only be cleaned by the dry cleaners. It is a funny story, but not illogical, right? You can be sure that you won't forget it.



Use modern alternatives



Almost everyone, even those who have never been interested in memory-improving techniques, have heard that Sudoku and word games help the memory. True but a bit boring. You can play memory games you download on your smart phones. Research has demonstrated that such games indeed help memory.



Test yourself



Take notice of what your colleagues, teachers or children are wearing during the day. Note these together with the names and details (like color, pattern or fabric). When you come home at night in the evening, try to remember what your colleagues were wearing. Compare your answer with the notes you have taken. If you apply this technique regularly, soon you will see some changes in your memory.



Take a challenge



If you are willing to improve your memory, perform your daily duties without forgetting and not be embarrassed by forgetting someone's name, then, fight with what is causing you to forget. The most important thing is to be calm. Concentrate on what you shouldn't forget and spend time on it until it is embedded in your memory. For example, research shows that using your left-hand if you're right-handed and vice versa also improves memory.