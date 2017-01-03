Parliament extends Turkey's military mandate in Afghanistan

Parliament approved a motion to extend Turkey's military mandate in Afghanistan as part of NATO's support mission on Tuesday.

The mandate regarding the extension of Turkish military's support to NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan was extended for two more years starting Jan. 6, Anadolu Agency reported.

The bill also authorizes Turkey to allow foreign army personnel to be transported to and from Afghanistan through Turkey under the scope of the mission.

Turkey contributes soldiers to U.S.-led efforts in Afghanistan, including training missions.

The NATO-led International Security Assistance Force ended its 13-year combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014, and the mission has evolved into training and advising of the nascent Afghan security forces.

Around 12,000 foreign troops from 28 NATO allies and 14 other partner nations agreed to support the NATO mission in Afghanistan.

The legislation that was passed in 2015 also grants government authorities to permit foreign army personnel to be transported to and from Afghanistan through Turkey.