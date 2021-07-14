Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Fire at Iraqi COVID-19 hospital kills dozens

by REUTERS Jul 14, 2021 12:33 pm +03 +03:00

Dozens of people died and scores were injured at a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya. People sit near a coffin with a body bag containing the remains of a victim after a fire broke out at al-Hussain COVID-19 hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Anguished relatives buried their loved ones and lash out at the government over the country's second such disaster in less than three months.

People inspect the damage after the fire, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man inspects the damage at the coronavirus hospital after it was ravaged in a fire, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A bed and a wheelchair are seen in the aftermath of the fire, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view of the damaged al-Hussain coronavirus hospital after a fire broke out late Monday, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People inspect the damage caused by the fire at the hospital, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man stands next to a hospital bed as he looks at the damage after the fire, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People inspect the damage at the al-Hussain COVID-19 hospital, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People gather as they inspect the damage at the hospital, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Mourners ride on a pickup truck loaded with the coffins of victims killed in the fire, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Mourners carry the coffin of a victim, who was killed during a fire, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man reacts as people inspect the damage after the fire broke out, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Men carry stretchers with body bags containing the remains of victims after the fire, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man stares into the distance as he sits amid the devastated al-Hussain coronavirus hospital, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers look on near a row of body bags containing the remains of victims, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People inspect the damage after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital, Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.