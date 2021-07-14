Fire at Iraqi COVID-19 hospital kills dozens

Dozens of people died and scores were injured at a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya. People sit near a coffin with a body bag containing the remains of a victim after a fire broke out at al-Hussain COVID-19 hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.
