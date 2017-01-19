Turkey's manufacturing industry goes big with 3D printing

Three-dimensional (3D) printing technologies enjoy growing commercial potential with a global market expected to increase from $3.7 billion to $10.4 billion by 2021, according to a BBC Research study.



With the initiatives of Gebze Technical University (GTÜ) and Gazi University in Ankara, Turkey's first 3D printing technology center will be set up this year, and is projected to increase domestic and high-added value production in Turkey. The center will be working on to fulfill the needs of the Turkish aviary and defense industry.



Also called additive manufacturing, 3D printing includes the process of making a 3D solid from a digital model by building them up in layers. The technology has brought a number of innovations on various fields from health and food to manufacturing, while 3D printing inkjets have brought costs down.



The debut center will be established within the Ministry of Development's projects for 2017 and will increase Turkey's economic competitiveness. Following its establishment, the center will mainly design authentic products and side products for aviary, defense and machine production industries in collaboration with supporting organizations and manufacturing firms. The project is supported by other universities like the Yıldız Technical University as well as many stakeholders, including ASELSAN and Teknopark Istanbul A.Ş.