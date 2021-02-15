Turkish vaccination teams brave weather to reach remote residents

For the citizens of the city of Van, Gevaş Province Public Health Center vaccination teams, who specialize in remote locations, often high in the mountains or in villages that have become inaccessible by car due to heavy snowfall and road closures, house calls pose many unique challenges.

Nurse Gökalp Ballı (L) of the Gevaş Public Health Center vaccination team assists 81-year-old Selim Saypak ahead of administering a vaccine during a house call in the village of Ikizler, in Van, Turkey, Feb. 11, 2021.

(Getty Images)