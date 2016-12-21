Hezbollah ex-leader slams regime forces in Syria, calling them ‘terrorists’

The former leader of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Subhi al-Tufayli slammed the Assad regime and pro-regime forces for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria's Aleppo in a video released on Friday.

In the released footage, Tufayli speaks about the current situation in Syria and says "regime forces are the real terrorists and they are the father and mother of Daesh terrorist group."

Tufayli, who was the first leader of Hezbollah from 1989 until 1991, said the people of Aleppo are being slaughtered at the hands of the regime forces, and Daesh is allowed by the Assad regime to flourish in Syria.

Tufayli also slammed the allies of the regime, for not being against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria, while praising the Syrian opposition fighting against the regime.

The people of Aleppo have witnessed deaths of thousands, bomb shelling and sounds of explosions or fire by regime and pro-regime forces since the civil war began in 2011.

The humanitarian tragedy in Syrian towns, recently in Aleppo continues to receive criticism from different parts of the world.

Meanwhile, dozens of the civilians and moderate opposition fighters of Aleppo have been evacuated from the Syrian town despite attacks by regime and pro-regime forces on evacuation convoys.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests - which had erupted as part of the "Arab Spring" uprisings - with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions more have been displaced by the conflict.