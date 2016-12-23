   
MIDEAST
Putin signs order on expanding Russia's naval base in Syria's Tartus

DAILY SABAH WITH AFP
ISTANBUL
Published
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order to expand Russia's naval facility in the Syrian city of Tartus, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

It said Putin had ordered the signing of a deal with Syria that will "expand the territory" of Russia's naval facility in the coastal city of Tartus and allow Russian warships into Syrian waters.

Established with an agreement between Soviet Union and Syria in 1971, the base is currently inadequate to serve most of the modern ships in the Russian Navy.

