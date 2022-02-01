Corals off eastern Thailand threatened by oil spill

Some 20-50 tons of oil are estimated to have leaked Tuesday night in the Gulf of Thailand from an undersea hose used to load tankers at an offshore mooring point owned by the Star Petroleum Refining Co.

Vessels clean oil spills caused by a leak from an undersea pipeline 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) off Thailand's eastern coast at Prao Beach in Koh Samet island, Rayong province, Thailand, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)