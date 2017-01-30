Iraq retaliates against US travel ban imposed by Trump

Two lawmakers say that the Iraqi parliament has approved a "reciprocity measure" after U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning citizens from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

The measure, adopted by lawmakers at a Monday session of parliament, is to apply to Americans entering Iraq.

Lawmakers Kamil al-Ghrairi and Mohammed Saadoun told The Associated Press that decision is binding for the government. Both say the decision was passed by a majority votes in favor but couldn't offer specific numbers. No further details were available on the wording of the parliament decision.

It was also not immediately clear who the ban will apply to — American military personnel, non-government and aid workers, oil companies and other Americans doing business in Iraq.

It was also not known if and how the Iraqi measure would affect cooperation in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group in Mosul.

Trump's order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari plans to meet the U.S. ambassador on Monday or Tuesday to express dismay at President Donald Trump's decision to bar Iraqis from entering the United States, a government official said.



Trump's order has stirred angry reactions in Iraq, where more than 5,000 U.S. troops are deployed to help Iraqi and regional Peshmerga forces in the war against Daesh. Iraq has said it will lobby against the restrictions, arguing the two countries need to preserve their alliance against Daesh.



Some members of parliament said Iraq should retaliate with similar measures against the United States.



Trump's order suspends travel to the United States from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. It also puts a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the country, and imposes an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria.