Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jews detained in Israel at anti-draft protests

Israeli police arrest an Ultra-Orthodox Jews that came to protest at a construction site in downtown Jerusalem, Israel, 17 August 2015. (EPA Photo)
Israeli police arrest an Ultra-Orthodox Jews that came to protest at a construction site in downtown Jerusalem, Israel, 17 August 2015. (EPA Photo)

About 50 ultra-Orthodox Jews have been detained after demonstrations in several Israeli cities Tuesday turned violent, officials said early Wednesday.

Demonstrators in several cities including Jerusalem were protesting the arrest of a young Orthodox conscientious objector. They clashed with police and lobbed stones, Israeli television reported.

Israeli men have to serve three years in the armed forces while women serve two years. Until recently ultra-Orthodox Jews were exempted from military service, and they have challenged reforms introduced in 2014 that call on them to serve.

