China's Henan hit by heaviest rains in 1,000 years, dozens killed

by Agencies Jul 23, 2021 11:47 am +03 +03:00

Unprecedented downpour dumped a year's rain in just three days on the city of Zhengzhou in China's Henan province, instantly overwhelming drains and sending torrents of muddy water through streets, road tunnels and the subway system.

A truck travels on a flooded road after the heavy rainfall, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, July 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The floods claimed over 30 lives, while the search and rescue efforts continue.

Aerial view of vehicles inundated by floodwater at Mihe town in Gongyi, Henan province, China, July 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The severe floods caused significant damage throughout the province.

Damaged cars sit on a muddy road at the entrance of an expressway tunnel in Zhengzhou, China, July 22, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A woman pushes a dog on a plastic board in a flooded street in Zhengzhou, China, July 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People ride in the front of a wheel loader down a flooded street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's Henan province on July 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People look at cars sitting in floodwaters following heavy rains, in Zhengzhou, China, July 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Rescuers of the Fire and Rescue department from China's eastern city of Yangzhou evacuating people from a hospital following heavy rains in Zhengzhou, China, July 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Medical staff members transfer patients at the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, which faces water and power shortage due to heavy rainfall, Zhengzhou, China, July 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A resident stands on a flood-damaged site near Zhengzhou, China, July 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A damaged car is seen next to fallen trees following heavy rainfall in Gongyi city, Henan province, China, July 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man holding a baby wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, China, July 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view shows the flooded areas following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, China, July 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Paramilitary police officers clear debris on a street affected by floods due to heavy rainfall in Gongyi city, Henan province, China, July 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Children sit in a styrofoam container on a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, China, July 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Stranded vehicles are seen on a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, China, July 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Officers and soldiers of a detachment of the First Mobile Corps of the People's Armed Police lie on the ground for a rest after fighting hard for a day and a night in Zhengzhou, China, July 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A citizen charges her mobile phone outside a shop in Zhengzhou, China, July 22, 2021.

Torrential rains across Henan Province cut off power supply in Zhengzhou and some shops provide extension power sockets for citizens for free.

(Getty Images)

