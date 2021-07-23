China's Henan hit by heaviest rains in 1,000 years, dozens killed

Unprecedented downpour dumped a year's rain in just three days on the city of Zhengzhou in China's Henan province, instantly overwhelming drains and sending torrents of muddy water through streets, road tunnels and the subway system.
A truck travels on a flooded road after the heavy rainfall, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, July 21, 2021.
The floods claimed over 30 lives, while the search and rescue efforts continue.
Aerial view of vehicles inundated by floodwater at Mihe town in Gongyi, Henan province, China, July 21, 2021.
The severe floods caused significant damage throughout the province.
Damaged cars sit on a muddy road at the entrance of an expressway tunnel in Zhengzhou, China, July 22, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.