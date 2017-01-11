AK Party rejects membership application by CHP leader's brother

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has issued a press statement denying the claims that the brother of the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Celal Kılıçdaroğlu, had become a member of the party.



Celal Kılıçdaroğlu who has been accusing his brother of "having links with the Gülenist Terror Group [FETÖ]," repeatedly stated his intention of becoming a member of the AK Party.



The statement said, "Due to ethical reasons the party does not plan to process Celal Kılııçdaroğlu's application to become a member of the party,." The statement further read that the party "is not a place for personal confrontations," referring to reports that Celal Kılıçdaroğlu was in a personal conflict with his brother, CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.