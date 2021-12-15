Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Trash, mittens and haute couture: Fashion Moments 2021

by Agencies Dec 15, 2021 12:23 pm +03 +03:00

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and fashion is more than just pretty clothing. Here a look at some of the most iconic looks of 2021:

A model presents a gown from the William Zhang collection by designer Hongwei Zhang during the China Fashion Week held in Beijing, China, Sept. 8, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The Japanese flag is raised during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

(AP Photo)

A model wears a creation for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show, Sept. 30, 2021, in Paris.

(AP Photo)

A model wears a creation from the Apartamento 03 collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Jodie Turner-Smith walks the runway at the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo)

The Moschino collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 9, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A model wears a creation by Duyos during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Rihanna (L) and A$AP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

(AP Photo)

A model presenting a wedding dress at Europe's biggest wedding fair "IF Wedding Fashion" in Izmir, Turkey, Nov. 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

President-elect Joe Biden (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) watch as Lady Gaga steps off the stage after performing the national anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Models parade outfits on the student collections runway during Melbourne Fashion Week, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

(AP Photo)

A model wearing an outfit made from all kinds of garbage is pictured in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv as part of an event called by the NGO Fashion Revolution to raise awareness on environmental issues, Nov. 19, 2021. Fashion Revolution was founded in the wake of the Rana Plaza disaster in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2013, in which more than one thousand workers in a garment factory died. Fashion Revolution has become the world’s largest fashion activism movement, mobilizing citizens, industry and policymakers through research, education and advocacy work.

(AFP Photo)

Fashion designer Charles Jeffrey attends the Fashion Awards 2021 in London, Britain, Nov. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

This photograph shows creations installed for the fashion exhibition "Maison Amsterdam" in the Nieuwe Kerk, in Amsterdam, Dec. 14, 2021. The church has been temporarily transformed into an exhibition place presenting over 150 creations, historical and contemporary, that tell stories of Amsterdam as a fashion capital, organizers said.

(AFP Photo)

A model walks the runway during the Irene Luft Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 4, 2021 in Paris, France.

(Getty Images)

Models display the collection by Russian designer Kima Dongak during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2021, at Cholpon-Ata, a resort town on the northern shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, 207 kilometers east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A model presents a creation by Japanese designers Nodoka Sugauchi and Akiho Ka for the label DOKKA vivid during the Tokyo Stage of the "Asia Fashion Collection 9th," in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 28, 2021.

(EPA Photo)

A model presents a creation from the Abuja-based Hudayya Couture Limited Fashion House during the Arise Fashion Show on Nigeria Day at the EXPO 2020 Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 3, 2021.

(EPA Photo)

Models present creations for Hermes during the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Le Bourget, on the outskirts of Paris, as part of the Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model presents a creation at the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Models present creations by the designer Lino Villaventura as part of his winter show for Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model displays an outfit by Australian label Maticevski at the National Gallery of Victoria during Melbourne Fashion Week in Melbourne, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model has her lipstick applied backstage before Fernando Claro's show for the 2022 Spring/Summer season during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta looks back over her shoulder at the Met Gala 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S. Sept. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th U.S. president at the U.S Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 20, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model wears a creation as part of the Daniel Del Core women's and men's Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Models present creations from the Versace Fall/Winter 2021/2022 collection at the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, March 5, 2021.

(Versace/Handout via Reuters)

Security personnel remove an activist belonging to the "Les Amis de la Terre France" or "Friends of the Earth - France," who crashed the designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Lil Nas X in Versace sheds his overcoat during the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, New York City, U.S., Sept. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model wears a creation for Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021-2022 fashion collection presented, July 5, 2021, in Paris.

(AP Photo)

Models walk the runway at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.