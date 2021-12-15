Trash, mittens and haute couture: Fashion Moments 2021

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and fashion is more than just pretty clothing. Here a look at some of the most iconic looks of 2021:
A model presents a gown from the William Zhang collection by designer Hongwei Zhang during the China Fashion Week held in Beijing, China, Sept. 8, 2021.
A model wearing an outfit made from all kinds of garbage is pictured in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv as part of an event called by the NGO Fashion Revolution to raise awareness on environmental issues, Nov. 19, 2021. Fashion Revolution was founded in the wake of the Rana Plaza disaster in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2013, in which more than one thousand workers in a garment factory died. Fashion Revolution has become the world’s largest fashion activism movement, mobilizing citizens, industry and policymakers through research, education and advocacy work.
This photograph shows creations installed for the fashion exhibition "Maison Amsterdam" in the Nieuwe Kerk, in Amsterdam, Dec. 14, 2021. The church has been temporarily transformed into an exhibition place presenting over 150 creations, historical and contemporary, that tell stories of Amsterdam as a fashion capital, organizers said.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th U.S. president at the U.S Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 20, 2021.
Security personnel remove an activist belonging to the "Les Amis de la Terre France" or "Friends of the Earth - France," who crashed the designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, Oct. 5, 2021.
