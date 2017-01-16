Syrian opposition to attend Astana peace talks, officials say

Syrian opposition groups have decided to attend peace talks backed by Turkey and Russia in Kazakhstan to press for implementation of a widely violated ceasefire, opposition officials said on Monday, in a boost for Moscow-led diplomacy.



Russia, the Assad Regime's most powerful ally, set the new diplomatic effort in motion after the Syrian opposition suffered a major defeat last month when it lost the opposition-held districts of eastern Aleppo.



Opposition groups took the decision at meetings that are underway in Ankara, and are now working to form a delegation that will be different to one sent to peace talks in Geneva last year by a Saudi-backed opposition group.



The talks are scheduled for Jan. 23 in Astana.



"The factions will go and the first thing they will discuss will be the matter of the ceasefire and the violations by the regime," said an official in a Free Syrian Army opposition group who declined to be identified because the groups had yet to appoint a spokesman.



A second official, Zakaria Malahifji of the Fastaqim opposition group, said: "The majority of the groups decided to attend. Discussions will be on the ceasefire - the humanitarian issues - aid deliveries, release of detainees."



Turkey has been a major backer of the opposition groups against the Assad regime, but its priorities in Syria appear to have shifted away from toppling Assad towards combating PYD/YPG terrorists and Daesh in areas of northern Syria near its border.



The Saudi-backed opposition body, the High Negotiations Committee, said on Saturday that it had supported efforts towards the planned peace talks in Kazakhstan, and viewed the meeting as a preliminary step for resuming the next round of political negotiations in Geneva.



The HNC, formed in Riyadh in December 2015, includes both political and armed opponents of Assad.



Malahifji said the new delegation would be formed in coordination with the HNC, but it would differ from it because "the Russians are focusing very much on the military factions".