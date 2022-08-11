Daily Sabah logo

Surfing dogs, Ukraine war, Trump FBI raid: This week's top pics

by Reuters Aug 11, 2022 5:55 pm +03 +03:00

From traditional Mexican wedding makeup in Kosovo to sassy footballers, here's a selection of this week's most striking photos from around the world.

Melissa Guerrero, a U.S. citizen of Mexican descent, wears traditional wedding makeup and a traditional costume during her wedding ceremony in the village Donje Ljubinje, near Prizren, Kosovo, Aug. 5, 2022.

A young Newcastle United fan grimaces inside the stadium before the match at St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain, Aug. 6, 2022.

Derby competes at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, U.S., Aug. 6, 2022.

A participant gestures during the Fontanka-SUP stand up paddle boarding festival in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Aug. 6, 2022.

A girl holds a toy bucket as she waits outside her home during a house-to-house public water distribution as water shortages continue in Garcia, Mexico, Aug. 9, 2022.

Paris St Germain's Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal Stade Gabriel Montpied, Clermont-Ferrand, France, Aug. 6, 2022.

A sculpture made by Chilean artist Norton Maza is displayed in an exhibition called "Analogies of Reality" at the Contemporary Art Museum, in Santiago, Chile, Aug. 10, 2022.

A man and students ride on a motorcycle on a flooded road, following rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 10, 2022.

A Ukrainian artist Viacheslav Rybka paints a car destroyed during Russia's attack on Ukraine and then collected from different places in the town of Irpin in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Aug. 10, 2022.

A spider crab is seen near Porthgwidden beach in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, Aug. 7, 2022.

Muslim women offer sweets to a cardboard cut-out of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate on the eve of the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, during which a sister ties one or more of "rakhi" or the sacred threads, onto her brother's wrist to ask him for her protection, in Ahmedabad, India, Aug. 10, 2022.

Members of a "Diablada" folk group dance during celebrations of the anniversary of Bolivia foundation, in Santiago, Chile, Aug. 6, 2022.

A passenger plane is seen with the full moon behind in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 9, 2022.

Wounded Palestinian girl Rahaf Salman, 11, who lost her limbs during Israel-Gaza fighting, is fed as she lies on a hospital bed, as the cease-fire holds, in northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Aug. 9, 2022.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower the day after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, U.S., Aug. 9, 2022.

A Ukrainian soldier jumps from a military vehicle near a frontline in Mykolaiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, Aug. 10, 2022.

A general view during the warm up before the Men's Park Qualification Olympiaberg of the 2022 European Championships - Cycling BMX Freestyle, Munich, Germany, Aug. 11, 2022.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft cannon at a position near a front line in the Kharkiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, Aug. 10, 2022.

Firefighters and members of a search and rescue team pull up a net as they rescue a Beluga whale that strayed into France's Seine river, near the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne lock in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, France, Aug. 10, 2022.

An aerial view shows people lined up to cast their votes during the general elections in Eldoret, Kenya, Aug. 9, 2022.

A view shows a stove inside a house destroyed by fire in Belin-Beliet, as wildfires continue to spread in the Gironde region of southwestern France, Aug. 11, 2022.

An Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraft, destroyed by Russian troops amid Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, is seen at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Aug. 10, 2022.

A woman attends the swearing-in ceremony of Colombia's President-elect Gustavo Petro, at Plaza de Bolivar, in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 7, 2022.

