Surfing dogs, Ukraine war, Trump FBI raid: This week's top pics

From traditional Mexican wedding makeup in Kosovo to sassy footballers, here's a selection of this week's most striking photos from around the world.
Melissa Guerrero, a U.S. citizen of Mexican descent, wears traditional wedding makeup and a traditional costume during her wedding ceremony in the village Donje Ljubinje, near Prizren, Kosovo, Aug. 5, 2022.
Muslim women offer sweets to a cardboard cut-out of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate on the eve of the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, during which a sister ties one or more of "rakhi" or the sacred threads, onto her brother's wrist to ask him for her protection, in Ahmedabad, India, Aug. 10, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.