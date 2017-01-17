Chief of Staff Akar urges NATO to contribute more to Turkey's anti-terror fight

Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar urged NATO to take more responsibility under the scope of counter-terrorism fight, and give concrete support to Turkey in this regard, the military said on Tuesday.

Attending NATO conference for chiefs of defense between Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 in Brussels, Gen. Akar urged the military alliance to provide more support amid increased global threat of terrorism.

Turkey has taken steps to crack down on Daesh since 2014 when the terror group launched a series of suicide bombings in Turkey.

It is currently carrying out Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria to clear terrorists from Turkish borders and ensure security.

Ankara has vowed that Operation Euphrates Shield will continue in Manbij and Afrin, which are both held by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), after al-Bab is liberated.

Gen. Akar also noted that Turkey will continue to support NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Akar also met chiefs of staff from the U.S., Austria, Ukraine, Romania, Australia, Israel and Italy, and held bilateral discussions, the military added.

The 176th Military Committee of Chiefs of Defense Session, which is considered a meeting of NATO's highest military authority is held in Brussels on Jan. 17-18.