Echoes of 1 million lost to COVID-19 in the US

The pandemic has claimed nearly 1 million lives in the U.S., leaving empty spaces in homes and neighborhoods across the country, whether we are aware of them or not.

Sherman Peebles worked as a barber on weekends, in addition to his full-time job as a sheriff's deputy. He died of COVID-19 in September, at age 49. His best friend Gerald Riley, who owns the barbershop, still arrives each Saturday expecting to see Peebles’ truck parked outside. At day’s end, he thinks back to the routine he and his friend of 25 years always followed when closing. “I love you, brother,” they’d tell one another. How could Riley have known those would be the last words they’d ever share?

(AP Photo)