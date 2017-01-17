PM Binali Yıldırım rules out snap elections

Snap elections are not on the government's agenda, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting in Ankara, Yıldırım said general elections will be held in Turkey in 2019 as planned.

"There is no need to make confusion about the stability of the country by making snap elections a current issue," the primer said referring to a lawmaker's recent statement over the issue.

About the constitutional reforms package, he said he hoped it would pass through the parliament and put to a referendum.

"Following the approval of the parliament, we will explain the new articles to our citizens [during the referendum period] and then we will continue on our way," Yıldırım said.

Lawmakers on Sunday adopted the last article of a constitutional reform package that allows a partisan president.

The second round of voting on the historic constitutional reform package is planned to take place on Jan. 18. The AK Party aims to approve six articles per day in the second round of voting and finish it by Jan. 21.

The government plans to hold a referendum on the proposed sweeping changes to the constitution in the beginning of April.

He also said the government will continue to take all necessary steps for economic growth and development.

"Our citizens and businessmen should make their plans for future investments and continued stability," he said.