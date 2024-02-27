Starlings in harmony embellish sky over Uluabat Lake in W. Türkiye

Starlings (Sturnus vulgaris) fly in a synchronized manner over the Uluabat Lake in Türkiye’s Bursa province, offering a rare eye feast
This phenomenon, performed by large groups of starlings, is called murmuration.
It is named after the noise that is made by the many flapping wings of a group of starlings in flight.
Starlings are seen standing on a tree around Uluabat Lake during sunset.
Lake Uluabat is the ninth-largest lake in Türkiye and is one of the wealthiest lakes in terms of aquatic plants, fish and bird populations.
The lake was declared a wetland of international importance by the Ministry of Environment in 1998 and was taken under protection by the Ramsar Convention.