Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2024

Daily Sabah logo

photogallery

Starlings in harmony embellish sky over Uluabat Lake in W. Türkiye

by Anadolu Agency Feb 27, 2024 9:59 pm +03 +03:00

Starlings (Sturnus vulgaris) fly in a synchronized manner over the Uluabat Lake in Türkiye’s Bursa province, offering a rare eye feast

This phenomenon, performed by large groups of starlings, is called murmuration.

It is named after the noise that is made by the many flapping wings of a group of starlings in flight.

Starlings are seen standing on a tree around Uluabat Lake during sunset.

Lake Uluabat is the ninth-largest lake in Türkiye and is one of the wealthiest lakes in terms of aquatic plants, fish and bird populations.

The lake was declared a wetland of international importance by the Ministry of Environment in 1998 and was taken under protection by the Ramsar Convention.

RECOMMENDED