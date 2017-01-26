Underground mosque to open for worship in Gaziantep

A mosque located some seven meters below ground in the 734-year-old Pişirici Kastel in Gaziantep will soon open for worship for the first time in almost 80 years.



Described as "the place where water is divided," Pişirici Kastel is the oldest surviving "kastel" (underground reservoir). It was used to distribute water to households, while preventing pollution and evaporation.



The kastel includes a lavatory, bathing area, recreational and ablution sections, plus a laundry and wool washing area.



The 734-year-old kastel was restored by the Regional Directorate of Foundations in 2006, but it was not opened for worship because of an extensive number of mosques in the area until it was handed over to the Şahinbey Municipality last year.



The Pişirici Kastel was then restored in accordance with the original structure while maintenance and restoration took about a year.



Last serving as a place of worship some 80 years ago, the seven-meter deep Pişirici Mosque will open for service in one-and-a-half months once the restoration is completed.



Speaking to local reporters, Şahinbey Mayor Mehmet Tahmazoğlu said kastels were unique structures found only in Gaziantep.



"Throughout history only six kastels have survived, and Pişirici Kastel is the most important among them. Water reaches kastels through underground tunnels," Tahmazoğlu said, pointing out that kastels were located about seven meters below ground.



Recalling that the Pişirici Mosque and its kastel, including its two pools and two bathing areas that were once used as a recreational area in the past, Tahmazoğlu said that given the historical nature of the structure which was built in 1283, it has undergone restoration several times.



"Its water channels are still active, and we rented this place after the last restoration by the Regional Directorate of Foundations. We are reopening the mosque in one-and-a-half months," Tahmazoğlu said.



"There is no other structure like this anywhere else in Turkey or the world," Tahmazoğlu added, underlining that besides serving as a place of worship five times a day, the mosque will also be open for tourists.



"They are really unique structures. The weather down here is very cool, especially in summer," Tahmazoğlu said.



The mayor added that they opened the Pişirici Kastel for tourism, and it has drawn a great deal of attention from visitors.



Tahmazoğlu emphasized that after restoring all six kastels, they would have a tremendous effect on the province's tourism.



He concluded that although Pişirici and other kastels in the city currently attract some 300,000 visitors annually, that number was expected to exceed one million once the restoration is completed.