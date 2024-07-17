Similar scenes from two global headlines.
The photo on the left, dated June 9, 2024, shows a Palestinian man carrying a wounded child who was brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital after an Israeli attack hit the house belonging to the Abu al-Qas Family in the Bureij refugee camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Palestine. The photo on the right, dated June 14, 2024, shows Niclas Fullkrug of Germany celebrating with his daughter after winning the opening match of the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group A between Germany and Scotland at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
The photo on the left, dated June 22, 2024, shows a Palestinian man sitting among the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli attacks, which resulted in deaths and injuries, including children, in the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine. The photo on the right, dated June 21, 2024, shows Kylian Mbappe of France wearing a protective mask ahead of the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group D match between Netherlands and France at Football Stadium Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany.
The photo on the left, dated Nov. 14, 2023, shows an injured Palestinian youth wearing a blue surgical cap waiting for treatment at Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital after the 39th day of Israeli attacks in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Palestine. The photo on the right, dated June 23, 2024, shows a young Scottish fan wearing a blue and white wig, expressing his support ahead of the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group A football match between Scotland and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.
The above photo, dated June 11, 2024, shows a Palestinian woman mourning at Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital, where the bodies of her relatives, who were killed in an Israeli army attack, were brought for burial in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Palestine. The photo below, dated June 14, 2024, shows a woman with her arms spread wide, holding a large Scottish flag behind her while watching the opening match of the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group A between Germany and Scotland at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
The photo on the left, dated June 8, 2024, shows a Palestinian child wearing an empty pot as a hat while waiting in line to receive food distributed by charitable organizations at a UNRWA school in Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza, Palestine. The photo on the right, dated June 14, 2024, shows a young Scottish fan posing for a photo, expressing his support ahead of the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) match between Germany and Scotland in Munich, Germany.
The above photo, dated June 4, 2024, shows a heavily wounded Palestinian man being brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital on a stretcher after Israeli attacks on a Palestinian vehicle in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Palestine. The photo below, dated June 17, 2024, shows Kylian Mbappe of France bleeding from the nose during the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group D match between France and Austria at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
The above photo, dated Oct. 11, 2023, shows a Palestinian man spreading his arms as he stands among destroyed buildings and debris in the Jabalia neighborhood after an Israeli airstrike that had been ongoing for five days in Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine. The photo below, dated June 16, 2024, shows Christian Eriksen of Denmark celebrating after scoring a goal during the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.
The above photo, dated Oct. 18, 2023, shows a Palestinian man raising his arms in reaction to the destruction of a bakery shop by Israeli airstrikes at Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Deir al Balah, Gaza, Palestine. The photo below, dated June 16, 2024, shows Jaka Bijol of Slovenia reacting during the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group C football match between Slovenia and Denmark at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.
The above photo, dated June 6, 2024, shows Palestinian civilians standing on a road as black smoke and flames rise over buildings following the Israeli attacks in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Palestine. The photo below, dated June 14, 2024, shows actors performing during the opening ceremony ahead of the opening match of the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group A between Germany and Scotland in Munich, Germany.
The above photo, dated Oct. 31, 2023, shows a Palestinian man whose relative died reacting near bodies taken from the morgue at Al-Aqsa Hospital on the 25th day of the Israeli attack on Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine. The photo below, dated June 24, 2024, shows Kristjan Asllani of Albania greeting their fans at the end of the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group B football match between Albania and Spain at Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
The above photo, dated Feb. 12, 2024, shows a Palestinian man mourning and lifting a lifeless child brought to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital killed by the Israeli attacks on the house belonging to the al-Kahveci family in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Palestine. The photo below, dated June 14, 2024, shows Spain's Dani Olmo celebrating with the trophy after the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
The above photo, dated Oct. 31, 2023, shows a Palestinian man lifting a lifeless body covered with a shroud as the bodies were carried for burial from Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the 25th day of Israeli attacks, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Palestine. The photo below, dated June 14, 2024, shows Spain's Dani Carvajal celebrating with the trophy after the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
The above photo, dated Nov. 15, 2023, shows a Palestinian woman opening her arms in reaction to the destruction of a building belonging to the Abu Jazar family by Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza, Palestine. The photo below, dated June 14, 2024, shows a Scottish man opening his arms in Marienplatz as he expresses his support ahead of the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) match between Germany and Scotland in Munich, Germany.