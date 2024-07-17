Similar scenes from two global headlines.

The photo on the left, dated June 9, 2024, shows a Palestinian man carrying a wounded child who was brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital after an Israeli attack hit the house belonging to the Abu al-Qas Family in the Bureij refugee camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Palestine. The photo on the right, dated June 14, 2024, shows Niclas Fullkrug of Germany celebrating with his daughter after winning the opening match of the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group A between Germany and Scotland at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

AA