New Turkish Airlines ad featuring Morgan Freeman aired during Super Bowl

The new Turkish Airlines (THY) commercial featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman was aired during the Super Bowl Final on February 5. As the new face of the brand in the U.S., Freeman urges the viewers to widen their worlds, based on the motto of Turkey's national flagship carrier.

In the commercial, Freeman sips a glass of Turkish tea, as he sits on a THY plane.

Last year, THY's commercial was viewed by 800 million people, reports said.

The Super Bowl, along with the UEFA Champions League final, is the most-watched annual sporting event on TV.

Last year THY became the first Turkish brand to be featured at the Super Bowl. The brand had launched a Batman vs Superman themed campaign after signing a deal with Warner Bros.

Flying to 293 destinations worldwide, nine of which are in the U.S., Turkish Airlines has many times been named the Best Airline in Europe, most recently in 2016 by U.K.- based consultant Skytrax, marking its sixth consecutive win.

79-year-old Freeman, who is also a pilot, had previously come to Turkey in 2015 for the shooting of "The Story of God", a documentary for National Geographic.

Known for his Oscar-nominated performances in films such as "Driving Miss Daisy" and "The Shawshank Redemption," Freeman won the best supporting actor Academy Award for "Million Dollar Baby" in 2014.