At least 32 killed after ACT airlines cargo jet crashes in Kyrgyzstan

A cargo plane attempting to land at Kyrgyzstan's main airport in thick fog crashed in a populated area Monday, authorities at the airport said, leaving at least 32 people dead.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7:31 local time (0131 GMT).The doomed plane damaged 15 buildings in the village, said Mukhammed Svarov, head of crisis management centre at the emergencies ministry, putting the toll at least 20 people.Rescue workers have recovered the body of a pilot and 15 villagers, the healthcare ministry said.The deceased included nine adults and six children, reports said.Earlier, Turkish news agency DHA said that four people had died in the accident, including the two pilots and two workers on board the planeThe plane, a Boeing 747 belonging to the airline ACT, was on its way from Istanbul to Bishkek, TASS said.The exact cause of the crash is not yet known.