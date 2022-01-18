Daily Sabah logo

US, Canada hit by winter storm, thousands of flights canceled

by agencies Jan 18, 2022 9:58 am +03 +03:00

Millions of Americans were braced for heavy snow and freezing rain Sunday as a major winter storm closed in on the eastern United States, knocking power out to an estimated 200,000 people and counting.

Pedestrians walk along the National Mall during a winter storm in Washington, DC, Jan. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A person rides a bicycle during a snowstorm, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People help shovel out a vehicle stuck during a snowstorm, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man uses a snow blower during a snowstorm, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Jonah Hanks, 5, tubes down a slope in Southwest Roanoke City during a winter storm, Jan. 16, 2022 in Roanoke, Va.

(AP Photo)

Snow covers a neighborhood during a winter storm in Dayton, Ohio, U.S., Jan. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Virginia Department of Transportation snowplows attempt to keep I-581 clear for motorists during a winter storm, Jan. 16, 2022 in Roanoke, Va.

(AP Photo)

A man rides a bicycle during a snowstorm, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors walk through the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as a winter storm blows through the Washington area, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site on Monday, to mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday have been canceled because of the weather.

(AP Photo)

Searching for food during a winter storm, a male downy woodpecker and a female cardinal perch under a bird feeder laden with snow during a winter storm, Jan. 16, 2022, in Morganton, N.C.

(AP Photo)

A view of snow-covered Hamilton, Ontario, Canada after a snowstorm, Jan. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Pedestrians walk through snow in Washington, DC, during a winter storm, Jan. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Travelers sit at Union Station in Washington, DC Pedestrians walk along the National Mall during a winter storm in Washington, DC, Jan. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People skate on a canal as a winter storm approaches Washington, DC, Jan. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An Amtrak train engine moves along tracks in the train yard at Union Station in Washington, DC, during a winter storm, Jan. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

The US Capitol dome during a snowstorm in Washington, DC, Jan. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Des Moines residents shovel snow out of their driveways after Winter Storm Izzy in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., Jan. 15, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Seen through a basketball court's chain-link enclosure, tubers head back up a hill for another run on the fresh snow at Raleigh Court Park, Jan. 17, 2022 in Roanoke, Va.

(AP Photo)

Damaged branches are seen along the National Mall following a snowstorm in Washington, DC, Jan. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Children sled at Waveland Golf Course after the area accumulated snow from Winter Storm Izzy in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., Jan. 15, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

