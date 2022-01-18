US, Canada hit by winter storm, thousands of flights canceled

Millions of Americans were braced for heavy snow and freezing rain Sunday as a major winter storm closed in on the eastern United States, knocking power out to an estimated 200,000 people and counting.
Pedestrians walk along the National Mall during a winter storm in Washington, DC, Jan. 16, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.