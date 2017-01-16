Explosion targets police in Diyarbakır, 3 officers killed, 3 injured

An explosion targeting police unit near Dicle University campus in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province killed three police officers while injuring three others on Monday.

The blast took place while a police vehicle was passing near an area next to the campus where rubble from Diyarbakır's historic Sur district was being dumped.

Wounded police officers were transferred to Dicle University Medical Faculty for treatment.

The attack coincided with the day that the district's first female police chief started her duty.

The district was heavily damaged in armed clashes between Turkish security forces and PKK terrorists in the period between December 2015 and March 2016.

As part of their renewed fighting strategy in urban areas following the collapse of the reconciliation period in July 2015, PKK terrorists, aided by local municipalities run by the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), dug ditches and set up explosive traps in heavily populated urban areas.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...